SOL GITTELMAN
GITTELMAN--Sol, age 95 passed away at home on November 21 in Manhattan. A quintessential New Yorker, Sol grew up on the UES. He never forgot his roots maintaining a lifelong devotion to the Yankees and football Giants. Sol owned and operated Empire Messenger Service, the largest messenger service in New York City for over 35 years. While he enjoyed a dry martini and a competitive tennis game, nothing was more important than his family. Gloria, his wife of 53 years predeceased him. He leaves behind his sons, Marc (Amy) with grandchildren, Marissa, Katrina, Max and Zachary, great-granddaughter Noa, and his son, Jud (Ann) with grandchildren, Jeremy and Rachel. Please consider donations to UNICEF www.unicef.org


Published in New York Times on Dec. 4, 2020.
