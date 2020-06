GREENBAUM--Sol. We Here at Jacques M. Levy & CO., LLP are saddened by the passing of our partner, Sol Greenbaum. His tireless efforts for over 70 years at Jacques M. Levy & CO. LLP were an inspiration for all of us. we offer our condolences to his wife, children and grandchildren and the other members of his family, partners and staff. Jacques M. Levy & CO., LLP





