1924 - 2020

The son of immigrants Nathan Greenbaum and Rose Glatter, Sol made the world a far better place and, like his namesake, radiated with energy, life, and brightness. Growing up on NYC's lower east side, Sol joined the army in 1943, serving in Africa until the conclusion of WWII, and used the GI Bill to become an accountant. He completed his CPA at NYU and was hired at Jacques M. Levy and Co., where he would work until the day he died.



During his 72 years in practice, he served countless clients who became family and friends, including titans of industry, celebrities, and literary greats. He married Alma Rubin in 1951 and was happily married until she passed in 2008, "leaving a few things unsaid every day." Sol fell in love with and married Evelyn Fields in 2014.



He loved his children, Paul Greenbaum and Bonnie Martin, his son-in-law, Ted Martin, his daughter-in-law Meme, grandchildren Daniel Martin (Rachel), Samuel Martin, Joseph Greenbaum, and Amy Greenbaum, and looked forward to the birth of his first great-granddaughter, Brienne. He was a true mensch, and he departed this world only after leaving it far, far better than he found it and ensuring the well-being of his family.



A dedicated volunteer, Sol served numerous organizations with his wisdom and financial acumen, including the Paris Review, Pride of Judea, and the Free Synagogue of Flushing. For Sol, love and friendship, once given, would be for a lifetime -- In his 90's, he still palled around with friends from kindergarten and college.



Sol rarely spoke of spirituality and never criticized the character of others. He quietly improved the lives of everyone he met through kindness and generosity.



Sol was predeceased by his wife, Alma, his parents, and his sisters, Dorothy and Libby.



A private burial has taken place due to Covid-19. A celebration of Sol's life will be held at a later date. Contributions in Sol's honor may be made to Springbrook (springbrookny.org), which serves individuals with intellectual disabilities, including Sol's beloved grandson, Sam.

