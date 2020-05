Or Copy this URL to Share

KREVLIN--Sol. age 92, beloved husband to Barbara for 70 years, father of Susan, Joan and Nancy. Intrepid grandfather of six, great-grandfather of four. He was our guiding light. His spirit will shine forever.





