SOL KUGLER
KUGLER--Sol D., left us on August 9, 2020 at the age of 92. Sol is survived by his beloved wife of 70 years, Norma; four children, Iva, Mark, Adam and Seth; daughters-in-law, Jane and Robin; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Sol was a Rutgers graduate and a Marine vet of the Korean War. In 1952, he started Globe Mortgage Company where he remained until his retirement in 1987. He served as president of Alpine Country Club in Demarest, NJ. Sol was also active in the Boy Scouts and served on several boards at Boca West Country Club in Florida. He loved golf, the Giants and his family. Sol was gregarious, generous and philanthropic. He was respected by his friends and community and loved by his family. He will be missed greatly.


Published in New York Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
August 15, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
T D
