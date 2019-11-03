Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SOL ROSENKRANZ. View Sign Service Information Riverside Memorial Chapel 180 West 76th Street New York , NY 10023 (212)-362-6600 Send Flowers Obituary

ROSENKRANZ--Sol. Sol Rosenkranz, died at the age of 101 on Sunday, October 27th at his home on West End Avenue in Manhattan. Born in Grabow, Poland, on February 16, 1918, Sol was a Holocaust survivor who lived through the ravages of six Nazi labor camps until his liberation in Theresienstadt. Sol met his wife, Sala (Sally) Kuperwasser, in Bergen-Belsen and after settling in New York, he started a slipcover business in Brooklyn. Years later he opened a large leather wear factory in New York's garment district. Sol and Sally retired to Los Angeles in 1974 where he volunteered at the Simon Wiesenthal Center for thirteen years. Upon Sally's death In 1996, Sol relocated to the Upper West Side of Manhattan and for more than twenty years was an active gallery educator at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in Battery Park, where a large-scale photo of him, along with other survivors' portraits, graces the facade of the museum. Sol educated tens of thousands of visitors of all ages, races and religions about the Shoah, providing an irrefutable tale of his personal journey during the war. His family of nine members was decimated. Only one brother, Henry, survived. Sol is survived by his son, Joel Rosenkranz (companion Helen Nitkin), daughter, Rita Rosenkranz (companion Mort Rosen), and his grandson, Daniel Rosenkranz. He was predeceased by his son Melvin Rosenkranz and daughter-in-law, Brigitte Maurer (Daniel's parents). He is also survived by his nieces Sarah Goldstein and Frances Rosenkranz and their families, and his niece Eva Grubler-Vargas and her family. After Sally's death in 1996, Sal married a close family friend. Charlotte Sherman, in 2000, and their marriage lasted until her death two years later. Sol is survived by Charlotte's loving children, Abby Cook, Hope Jones, and Glen Sherman and their families. Sol was a singular man whose passion for purpose, innate optimism, moral compass, quiet dignity and irrepressible memory proved inspiring to his family, his shul, his museum, and so many others. Donations in his memory may be sent to: The Museum of Jewish Heritage, 36 Battery Place, New York, NY 10280. Please note on check - Sol Rosenkranz and Family Fund.



ROSENKRANZ--Sol. Sol Rosenkranz, died at the age of 101 on Sunday, October 27th at his home on West End Avenue in Manhattan. Born in Grabow, Poland, on February 16, 1918, Sol was a Holocaust survivor who lived through the ravages of six Nazi labor camps until his liberation in Theresienstadt. Sol met his wife, Sala (Sally) Kuperwasser, in Bergen-Belsen and after settling in New York, he started a slipcover business in Brooklyn. Years later he opened a large leather wear factory in New York's garment district. Sol and Sally retired to Los Angeles in 1974 where he volunteered at the Simon Wiesenthal Center for thirteen years. Upon Sally's death In 1996, Sol relocated to the Upper West Side of Manhattan and for more than twenty years was an active gallery educator at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in Battery Park, where a large-scale photo of him, along with other survivors' portraits, graces the facade of the museum. Sol educated tens of thousands of visitors of all ages, races and religions about the Shoah, providing an irrefutable tale of his personal journey during the war. His family of nine members was decimated. Only one brother, Henry, survived. Sol is survived by his son, Joel Rosenkranz (companion Helen Nitkin), daughter, Rita Rosenkranz (companion Mort Rosen), and his grandson, Daniel Rosenkranz. He was predeceased by his son Melvin Rosenkranz and daughter-in-law, Brigitte Maurer (Daniel's parents). He is also survived by his nieces Sarah Goldstein and Frances Rosenkranz and their families, and his niece Eva Grubler-Vargas and her family. After Sally's death in 1996, Sal married a close family friend. Charlotte Sherman, in 2000, and their marriage lasted until her death two years later. Sol is survived by Charlotte's loving children, Abby Cook, Hope Jones, and Glen Sherman and their families. Sol was a singular man whose passion for purpose, innate optimism, moral compass, quiet dignity and irrepressible memory proved inspiring to his family, his shul, his museum, and so many others. Donations in his memory may be sent to: The Museum of Jewish Heritage, 36 Battery Place, New York, NY 10280. Please note on check - Sol Rosenkranz and Family Fund. Published in The New York Times on Nov. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close