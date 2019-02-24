KAYE--Sola Shirley. "Lee Kaye" Our beloved aunt, Sola Shirley Kaye (nee Horn), passed away last year on February 24 at the age of 94. Lee Kaye graduated from The University of Michigan, began her career in public relations at BBD&O and was a dedicated employee of The 3M Company for over 18 years. A proud, lifelong resident of Manhattan, Lee was active in the East Side Neighborhood Association (ESNA), loved the arts, animals, and travelled the world. Wife to Bertram Kaye, sister to Jane Horn Leigh, daughter to Rachel and David Horn. She is fondly remembered by her nephew and niece, Steve and Nancy Leigh.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 24, 2019