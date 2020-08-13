BERL--Soll, MD, died June 7, 2020, five days before his 102nd birthday. He lived in Amagansett and Pittsboro, NC. Soll was a retired neurochemist and psychiatrist who did research at and was on the faculties of both Columbia and Mt. Sinai. He was born in Brooklyn, a son of Jacob and Yetta. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Terry, four children, Kathy, Lisa, David and Erica, his granddaughter, Hannah, and a niece and nephew. Donations in Soll's memory to CORA Food Pantry (corafoodpantry.org
) or a local food bank. For a complete obituary, see The East Hampton Star, June 30, 2020.