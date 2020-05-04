1932 - 2020
Sondra Ritter Voluck, 87, formerly of New York City, Philadelphia, Boca Raton and Washington, DC, daughter of Melrod and Saul Ritter
Passed away on May1, 2020
She is survived by her children
Lisa and Jeffrey Jurick
Philip and Stephanie Voluck
Her grandchildren Jonathan
Voluck, Alix and Paul Bortnick
Brittany and Adam Kazinec
the late Andrew Ritter Voluck
And her great grandchildren
Presley and Avi Bortnick
Private services will be at Beth El
Mauseleom on Tuesday, May 5
Donations can be made to the
Andrew Ritter Memorial Fund at Childrens Hospital of Philadelphia via the link
www.chop.edu/give/SandyVoluck
As well as the frontline responders at
www.chop.edu/donate-food
Published in New York Times from May 4 to May 5, 2020.