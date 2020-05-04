1932 - 2020

Sondra Ritter Voluck, 87, formerly of New York City, Philadelphia, Boca Raton and Washington, DC, daughter of Melrod and Saul Ritter

Passed away on May1, 2020

She is survived by her children

Lisa and Jeffrey Jurick

Philip and Stephanie Voluck

Her grandchildren Jonathan

Voluck, Alix and Paul Bortnick

Brittany and Adam Kazinec

the late Andrew Ritter Voluck

And her great grandchildren

Presley and Avi Bortnick

Private services will be at Beth El

Mauseleom on Tuesday, May 5

Donations can be made to the

Andrew Ritter Memorial Fund at Childrens Hospital of Philadelphia via the link

www.chop.edu/give/SandyVoluck

As well as the frontline responders at

www.chop.edu/donate-food

