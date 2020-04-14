SCHRAG--Sondra Singer. With broken hearts, we record the passing of Sondra Schrag (91), beloved mother of Bill (Debbie) and Barry Schrag and the late Myra (Gary) Karban; cherished sister of Arthur (Adrienne) Singer; grandmother of Erica (Bill), Allison (Mike), Elliot, Rebecca (Benjy) and Suzanne; adoring great-grandmother of six. She passed away on April 9, 2020, the first day of Passover, and will be sorely missed. In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions may be made in her memory to UJA or Amit.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 14, 2020