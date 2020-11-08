1/
SONIA HOLMES
HOLMES--Sonia "Sunny," passed away on Wednesday, October 14th, in her home, surrounded by her three loving daughters, Ellen, Marcy and Jane, after a long illness. Devoted wife to Martin (deceased 2001); loving mother to her daughters and mother- in-law to Evan, John and Paul; joyous and adoring grandmother to Amanda, Carly, Erica, Doug and Brian; loyal and true friend. Always kind, gracious and selfless. Sunny was the principal of Variety Children Learning Center in Syosset, NY for 25 years, a tireless champion for children with special needs. While our hearts are broken; Mom, your broken heart is now healed as you re-join your true love, Marty. And yes Mom, you mattered in the life of a child...thousands in fact! We will always love you and we miss you terribly.


Published in New York Times on Nov. 8, 2020.
