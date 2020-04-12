Guest Book View Sign Service Information Robert Schoem's Menorah Chapel W-150 State Route 4 (East) Paramus , NJ 07652 (201)-843-9090 Send Flowers Obituary

SKLAVER--Sonia. Age 95, died on April 3, 2020 in New Jersey. The youngest of four siblings, she was born on January 5, 1925 in Hoscht, Poland. When the Nazis invaded Poland, Sonia's mother insisted that she leave Hoscht to try to save herself after non-Jewish neighbors and "friends" refused to help them. Sonia found work with a Polish family as their nanny and farm worker, keeping her religion a secret. Unlike her mother and her sister, Sonia managed to survive, even after the family suspected she was Jewish and sent her to a priest to confess. She broke down and admitted to him that she was Jewish. The priest comforted her and said he would keep her secret, which Sonia said was the only act of kindness she experienced during the war. When it was all over, one of the only other surviving residents of Hoscht-Irving Sklaver, who had always admired Sonia - somehow found her and they married. Their daughter Linda was born in a displaced persons camp in Germany, and they moved to the US in 1949 to begin a new life. Their second daughter Sheila was born in the Bronx, and they moved to Fair Lawn, New Jersey in 1958. Sonia took her household duties seriously, and did everything she could to provide the best life possible for her husband and children. The Holocaust prevented her from completing her formal education, but her intelligence and fortitude led Sonia to attain her high school equivalency, attend college, and become a registered nurse. Sonia was loved deeply by her entire family, especially her husband Irving, who passed away in 2019. She was selfless, empathetic and loving. In addition to her family, Sonia was devoted to Judaism and Israel. She personified the phrase "derech eretz," the proper way to conduct oneself with dignity, and honesty, and with true concern for those around them. Never overly emotional but always fully present, Sonia had a way with babies and a quiet sense of humor. She set an example for the family by doing the right thing in her own way, and if you weren't paying close enough attention, you could easily miss a witty remark under her breath. She is survived by her daughters Linda (Myron) and Sheila (Larry); her grandchildren Zoe (Ethan), Abby (Brandon), David (Margaret), and Jonathan (Eva); and her great-grandchildren Clementine, Gershon, Aaron, Adam, Sam, Madeline, Hugo, and Isabelle. Funeral services were held privately on Sunday, April 5, 2020. Memorial donations may be made to the Jewish National Fund.



