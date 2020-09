Or Copy this URL to Share

TSCHERNY--Sonia, 1930-2020. Sonia died on September 6th peacefully at home, holding the hand of her loved and loving husband of over 70 years. She lived her life elegantly and thoughtfully, fiercely devoted to her friends and those she has left behind: her husband George, their daughters, Nadia (deceased) Carla, her grand-children Emma, Caroline and Max, and her brother Thomas. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Memorial Sloan Kettering.





