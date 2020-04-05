GARRETT--Sonja. (Nee Burvall) Born in Boliden, Sweden, but at home in New York and in love with America. Predeceased by her husband of 46 years, Stanley. Loving mother of Michael (Cavarly) Garrett and Jennifer (Per) Olsson. Adoring grandmother to Avery and Brynn Garrett and Marcus and Mattias Olsson. Died April 3, 2020, at age 84. A gathering in celebration of her life will take place when circumstances again permit. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the Hertzberg Palliative Care Institute of the Mt. Sinai Health System.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 5, 2020