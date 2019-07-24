ORAN--Sophia, nee: Lagowitz, known to family as Shana, age 92, of Cliffside Park, on Tuesday July 23, 2019. Born in Long Branch, NJ to Anne (Chana) and Isidore Lagowitz, a New York realtor and philanthropist to Jewish causes, she was the seventh of eight children. She attended the University of Miami and Trenton State Teacher's College earning her education degree. She began her career teaching second and fifth grades at the Long Branch School System. A champion bridge player whose participation was highly sought after, her friends called her "Sunny", reflective of her consistent disposition and ability to make friends wherever she went. Married to Albert Oran on August 25, 1949. Devoted mother to Stuart and his wife Hilary, and Bruce and his wife Susan. Cherished grandmother of Olivia, Hilary, Gregory and Andrea. Adored great- grandmother of Max. Private services for family will be held on Thursday in the Sanctuary of Abraham & Sarah (Paramus) at 10:45am. For condolences, directions, or information: www.edenmemorial.com or (201) 947-EDEN.
Published in The New York Times on July 24, 2019