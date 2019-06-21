HAYNES--Sophy P.-Q. was the daughter of the late Marchese and Marchesa Lelio Pellegrini Quarantotti of Rome, Italy and New York. Mrs. Haynes was born in Rome, where she attended the esteemed Sacred Heart School at the Spanish Steps. She completed her education in New York, graduating from Barnard College and receiving two Masters' degrees from Columbia University. Mrs. Haynes was the administrator of private schools including The Buckley School, Barnard School for Girls and Professional Children School. She was active in various educational organizations including the renowned Headmistress Association of the East. She became Assistant Dean of the Juilliard School and subsequently Head of the Martha Graham School of Contemporary Dance. In 1977, Mrs Haynes started her own company managing performing artists. Mrs. Haynes was the President of the Southampton Fresh Air Home for Crippled Children and has been active in the organization ever since. She is survived by her two children; Sophy T. Haynes and Robert Van Rensselaer Haynes of New York and a grandson, Sebastian Haynes. Her son, SFC Schuyler Haynes was killed in the Iraqi War and was awarded the Purple Heart and two Bronze Stars. Sophy P.-Q. Haynes died in New York City on June 16, 2019. The cause of death was late-stage leukaemia. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Camphill Village Copake at 84 Camphill Village Road in Copake, New York for the care of her son Robert "Robbie" Haynes.
Published in The New York Times on June 21, 2019