Sreenivas "Sreeni" Devidas

1967 - 2019

It is with great sadness that we share that Sreenivas "Sreeni" Devidas (born August 9, 1967) died unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in his home in Fulton, MD. He was 51 years old.



Sreeni was born in Perinthalmanna, Kerala, India and lived in New Delhi, India before moving to Bangalore, India at age 7. In his youth, he attended Frank Anthony Public School and St. Joseph's College, Bangalore. He received a Bachelor's degree from the B.M.S. College of Engineering, Bangalore.



He moved to the United States in 1991 to attend the University of Tennessee, where he received a Masters degree in Biomedical Engineering. He later attended the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, where he earned his PhD. He was a co-author with Nobel Laureate, Peter Agre, on his well-known 1997 paper on Aquaporins and Ion Conductance in the journal, Science. His work led him to live in London, England, before returning to the United States. A global leader in Biotechnology and Healthcare, his impactful work at McKinsey & Company, Insight Capital Partners, GVKBio, Excelra, and Certara touched many lives and continues his legacy after his passing.



In his spare time, he enjoyed spending time with his children, watching baseball (especially the Baltimore Orioles), traveling across the globe, finding Indian food in the many countries he visited in his lifetime, watching cricket and soccer, and watching and visiting Iron Chef restaurants. He was heavily involved in helping those less fortunate through social work and volunteering in the Washington, D.C. area.



He is survived by mother, Subhalakshmi Devidas, sister, Meenakshi Devidas, daughter, Meghna Sreenivas (21), and son, Mehul Sreenivas (16).



