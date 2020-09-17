1924 - 2020

Major Stanley Adelman died peacefully on September 16, 2020, at age 95, in Redding, Connecticut.



In World War II Major Adelman flew 53 missions aboard Martin B26 Marauders in Europe.



While stationed at Andrews Field in Essex England, he met his future wife Jill Bardwell, who was a wireless operator in the Women's Royal English Navy, know as the WRENS. They were married on June 22, 1945 in England. (Their wedding photo is attached.) They celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary this year.



Mr. Adelman was relieved from active duty on November 17, 1945. He returned with his English wife to New York and attended New York University. He graduated in 1949.



He was recalled for active duty for service in the Korean War. He served in the Air National Guard until December 1, 1984. He flew transports to Vietnam during the Vietnam War.



On May 11, 2018, Major Adelman received the French National Order of the Legion of Honor from the government of France in "eternal gratitude to those who fought for for the freedom of France," in World War II.



Mr. Adelman joined American Airlines in 1953 and served as a pilot at American until his retirement in 1984.



After retirement, Stan and his wife Jill spent their time sailing. They owned a succession of beautiful sailboats which they sailed from their home on the water in Westport, Connecticut. They continued to sail into their 80's.



Stanley Adelman was born in New York City on December 1, 1924 to Robert and Clara Adelman. He attended the Little Red School House in Greenwich Village and the Bronx High School of Science.



He is survived by his wife Jill; his daughter Dinny Jensen; son Bob Adelman and his wife Merril; 4 grandchildren, Jill Qualters, Joanna Jensen, Michael Adelman, and Dylan Adelman; and three great grandchildren, Kate and Connor Qualters, and Wren Donovan.



Safe landing Stan.

