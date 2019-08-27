ADLER--Stanley I., of Scarsdale, NY, and formerly of Riverside, PA, passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at the age of 87. A funeral service was held Monday, August 26, at Westchester Jewish Center in Mamaroneck, NY. He was the son of the late Julia (Benjamin) and Joseph Adler. Beloved husband of 61 years of Ellen (Kornsweet), loving father of Cheryl (William Natbony), Jill (Leon Shein), Michael (Michelle Goldberg) and Alan (Debra Kaunitz), and adored grandfather of 12 grandchildren: Joshua, Rachel, Samuel and Emily Natbony; Benjamin, Jonathan and Allison Shein; Steven and Rebecca Adler; and Nathan, Eli and Hannah Adler. Stanley was born in New York City on June 14, 1932 and graduated from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, where he proudly celebrated his 65th Reunion in May. He joined his father in the family business, Cabinet Industries, in Danville, PA in 1960, where he was President and CEO. Stanley was a man of the greatest integrity and was loved and respected by all. Family meant the world to him. He will forever be in our hearts.



