Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for STANLEY APPLEBAUM. View Sign





APPLEBAUM--Stanley S., world renowned composer, arranger, conductor and orchestrator Stanley Applebaum died on February 23, 2019. Stan was born on March 1, 1922 in Newark, NJ to William and Julia Applebaum. He came to music at seven, completed his first arrangement at 12, and a few years later started playing club dates. It was music that saved his life in WWII when his tour of duty ended in Germany and he was transferred to the Special Services to conduct and arrange for the United States Army Band. What followed was an incredibly rich and diverse career that spanned nearly 75 years. Perhaps best known for his string arrangement for "Stand by Me," Stan's compositions and arrangements earned him numerous awards, including 35 top-ten hits and several number-one singles for extraordinary artists such as Ben E. King and Neil Sedaka. In addition to his outstanding pop and jazz contributions, Stan wrote for some of the world's most renowned orchestras, including the New York Pops, where he served as principal arranger and orchestrator for nearly 15 years. A lover of life and family, he never retired and was composing music and writing children's stories until his last days. A beloved husband, father and friend, Stan was predeceased by his wife Diane Leslie and his sister June Rothfeder, and is survived by his children Allison and Edward Applebaum, grandsons Branson and Lennon Applebaum, as well as two children from a previous marriage. Donations in his honor can be made to the Music Division at the New York Public Library of Performing Arts, 111 Amsterdam Ave., New York, NY, 10023, 212-870-1677. Published in The New York Times on Feb. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for New York Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close