AXELROD--Stanley H., age 92, of Cliffside Park, NJ on Sunday, May 26, 2019. Beloved husband to Rose Axelrod. Loving father to Norman and his wife Alison, and his daughter Amy. Caring Stepfather to Stephanie and her husband Marc Weinstein. Joseph and his wife Judi Novak. Adored brother to Joan Kolbert and the late Arthur. Cherished grandfather to AJ, (April) Sydney, Michael, Samantha, Chloe, and Matthew. Graveside will be on Wednesday at 11:15am in Sharon Gardens, Valhalla, NY. For condolences, directions, or information: edenmemorial.com or call (201)947-3336.
Published in The New York Times on May 28, 2019
