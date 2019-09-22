Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for STANLEY BARTELS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BARTELS--Stanley L. Of Short Hills, NJ, 92, passed away on September 17, 2019. He was graduated from the New York State Maritime Academy, Fort Schuyler, NY, and received a B.S. degree from New York University where he was elected to Phi Alpha Kappa, the Finance Honors Society, and received an M.B.A. from its Graduate School of Business Administration. He served to Lieutenant Commander in the United States Naval Reserve, including active service in Korea during the Korean War. He pursued a successful investment banking career in New York City that spanned 65 years. Stanley was a longtime member of the University Club of New York. He served as a Trustee and Chair of the Finance Committee of the Maritime Industry Museum of the New York State Maritime College. He was a member of the National Investment Banking Committee of the Security Industry Association and a member of the Chartered Financial Analyst Institute, the New York Society of Security Analysts, the Bond Club of New York, and the Naval Order of the U.S. Stanley is survived by his wife, Linda, children Elizabeth Bartels, Jonathan (Karen) Bartels, Nancy (Mark) Lyon, Diane (Harry) Hawk, Lance (Marcy) Fortnow, Matthew Fortnow (KT) and grandchildren Shana Bartels, Leah Bartels, Alexandra Lyon, Annie Fortnow and Molly Fortnow. A graveside service was held on September 19, 2019 at Sharon Gardens, Valhalla, NY. Memorial donations may be made to the Maritime Industry Museum at Fort Schuyler, 6 Pennyfield Avenue, Bronx, NY 10465.



