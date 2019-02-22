BERNSTEIN--Stanley, on February 21, 2019. An American hero, a member of the greatest generation who served in the 29th Division, landing on Omaha Beach on D-Day. Devoted husband of the late Charlotte Bernstein. Loving father of Joel Bernstein, Deborah Bernstein (Arne Abramowitz), Stephen (Gayle) Bernstein, David Bernstein and Sarah Lesser Avins. Grandfather of twelve. Great-grandfather to one. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services on Sunday at 11:30am precisely, at Congregation Adath Jeshurun, 7763 Old York Rd., Elkins Park, PA. Interment Roosevelt Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed on Sunday at the home of David Bernstein, on Monday evening at the home of Gayle and Stephen Bernstein, and on Tuesday at the home of Deborah Bernstein and Arne Abramowitz. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Hebrew Home at Riverdale, 5901 Palisade Ave., Bronx, NY 10471. Beloved by all. Forever in our hearts. www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 22, 2019