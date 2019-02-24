BERNSTEIN--Stanley. The Board of Trustees of RiverSpring Health and The Hebrew Home at Riverdale extend our deepest condolences on the loss of Stanley Bernstein. Stanley was a proud veteran and was adored by all who knew him. His warm smile was contagious and his inner strength inspiring. He will be missed by all. With deep affection and in profound sadness we extend our heartfelt condolences to his daughters Sarah Lesser- Avins, Deborah Bernstein- Abramowitz and son, Stephen Bernstein. May they be comforted among the mourners of Zion. RiverSpring Health Jeffrey S. Maurer, Chairman Daniel Reingold, President & CEO David V. Pomeranz, COO
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for STANLEY BERNSTEIN.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 24, 2019