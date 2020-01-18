BIRNBAUM--Stanley J. MD, 96 years old, died peacefully at his home in Manhattan on January 16th. He was the greatest of the greatest generation and served as a Captain in the Army in WWII where he was part of a select few chosen to develop the Proximity Fuse. He had a long distinguished career as an OB/GYN at NYP/Weill Cornell Medical Center. He was beloved by his patients and all who knew him. He was the treasured husband of Michele, father of Courtney and Bree, father-in-law of John, grandfather of Spencer and Riley. Funeral: Sunday, January 19 at 10am, Frank E. Campbell Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Weill Cornell Medicine, Stanley J. Birnbaum, M.D. '51 Scholarship, 1300 York Ave., Box 314, New York, NY 10065, or online at give.weill.cornell.edu
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 18, 2020