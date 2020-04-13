STANLEY CHERA

Obituary
CHERA--Stanley. In loving memory of our great, multigenerational friend, Stanley Chera. He truly was larger than life, brilliant, warm, wise and funny, a deal maker extraordinaire. A man who enjoyed life and made life enjoyable for those around him. He loved his family and his real estate! Someone we could always turn to, we will miss you terribly. Sol has been waiting to talk to you for 33 years. All our love to the Chera Family. The Family of Sol Goldman
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 13, 2020
