CHERA--Stanley. The Chai Lifeline family mourns the passing of Mr. Stanley Chera Z"L. A longtime benefactor and supporter of Chai Lifeline's mission, Mr. Chera, along with his family, has brought joy and hope to thousands of seriously ill children through his kindness, dedication, and generosity. Heartfelt condolences are extended to his beloved wife, Cookie, his children Isaac and Carol, Haim and Ronnie, and Richard and Monique, his brother, Morris and sisters, Helene Mishaan and Louise Sitt. Rabbi Simcha Scholar, CEO; Solomon Mayer and Mordy Rothberg, Presidium.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 13, 2020