CHERA--Stanley. The Lorber family is deeply saddened by the passing of their dear friend, Stanley Chera. Stanley was more than just a friend... he was an amazing colleague, community leader, business partner, and patriarch to the entire Chera family. He was a man that we loved. We are all so lucky to have had Stanley in our lives and he will be missed. We are fortunate to have become so close with not just Stanley, but his entire loving family and our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time. He will never be forgotten by any one whose life he has touched.



