CHERA--Stanley I. UJA-Federation of New York mourns the passing of our dear friend Stanley I. Chera. Stanley's deep commitment to service and philanthropy impacted millions of lives. A pillar of the Sephardic community, Stanley was also a treasured leader at UJA. Stanley's legacy will continue through his family, who embodies his tremendous spirit of giving and leadership. We extend our deepest condolences to Stanley's wife Cookie, his sons Isaac, Haim, and Richard, and his entire family. Amy A.B. Bressman, President; David L. Moore, Chair of the Board; Eric S. Goldstein, CEO
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 14, 2020