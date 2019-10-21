Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for stanley david walker. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1951 - 2019

Dr. Stanley David Walker, 68, passed away on October 20, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford, CT. He is survived by his devoted wife, Marcia, his loving sons Matthew, Adam and Joshua, and daughter-in-law, Naomi, cherished granddaughter, Leora, his parents Alan Walker and Elayne Rosen (Edwin), sisters Leslie, Elizabeth, and Allison their husbands Thomas, Jeffery and Warren, sister-in-law Ellen, numerous nieces, nephews and friends. In addition, his legacy as a skilled healer and teacher is embodied in the lives of the countless patients he treated and doctors he mentored in his almost four decades as a physician.



Born on August 24, 1951 in New York, New York, Stan spent summers at Camp Wabigoon where he made life-long friends and met Marcia. After graduating from the University of Connecticut, Stan and Marcia started their adventure in Guadalajara, Mexico where he attended medical school, followed by his residency at Mt. Sinai Hospital (Hartford, CT) and Fellowship in Hematology/Oncology at the University of Connecticut Medical Center. He served as the Chief of Hematology/Oncology at both Mt. Sinai and Union Memorial (Baltimore, MD) hospitals and went on to become the founder and Director of the Oncology Center of Central Baltimore until his retirement in 2017.



Dr. Walker participated in many philanthropic activities, most notably being honored as the 2010 Man of the Year by of Baltimore.



Stan will be remembered as a devoted physician, and a prolific and award-winning educator by the future generations of doctors that will carry on his philosophy of medical excellence and compassionate care. Stan was generous employer, tenacious marathon runner, loyal fan of March Madness…especially the UCONN Huskies...a kind, loving and devoted son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and friend. He lived by his personal motto, #NeverGiveUp.



A graveside service will be held at the Pound Ridge Cemetery, 15 West Lane Pound Ridge NY, on Wednesday October 23, 2019 at 1:00 PM.



