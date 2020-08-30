STANLEY DAVIDOFF

DAVIDOFF--Stanley Robert, DMD, originally from Rockland County, NY passed away on August 28, 2020 in Boynton Beach, FL. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Ila Feld Davidoff, son Steven (Idit), daughter Nikki (Anthony), stepson Joshua Clarkson (Bridget) and five grandchildren. Bobby was a graduate of Tufts Dental School and served as a Captain in the United States Air Force. He was most grateful to the donor family and doctors who gave him the gift of 13 more years of life.





