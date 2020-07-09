1/
STANLEY DORF
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share STANLEY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DORF--Stanley, 89, of Cedarhurst, NY, passed away July 7. Married for 57 years to Annette Kaplan Dorf, until her death in 2013. Beloved brother to William Dorf and father to Laura Dorf Queller and Michael C. Dorf. Adoring grandfather to Sarah, Philip and Julia Queller and Meena and Amelia Colbdorf. A graduate of Columbia University, Stan was an architect of New York's no-fault insurance law and later head of the Policy & Planning Bureau, New York State Insurance Department.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved