STANLEY DORF

DORF--Stanley, 89, of Cedarhurst, NY, passed away July 7. Married for 57 years to Annette Kaplan Dorf, until her death in 2013. Beloved brother to William Dorf and father to Laura Dorf Queller and Michael C. Dorf. Adoring grandfather to Sarah, Philip and Julia Queller and Meena and Amelia Colbdorf. A graduate of Columbia University, Stan was an architect of New York's no-fault insurance law and later head of the Policy & Planning Bureau, New York State Insurance Department.





