DREYER--Stanley B. April 17, 2020, in Manhattan, from complications of Coronavirus, age 95. Survived by his wife of 67 years, Diana. Father of Nancy and Benjamin, grandfather of Gabriel. Donations may be made to Brigham & Women's Hospital COVID-19 Response Fund.





