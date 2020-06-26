STANLEY FRIEDMAN

FRIEDMAN--Stanley J. On June 24th Stanley J. Friedman passed peacefully at his home in Boca Raton, FL surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Grace for 58 years. Devoted father to Marc, Lisa, Evan and Jaime. Cherished grandfather to Alex, Jaime, Madison, Jessica, Andie, Samantha and Marlie. He lived his life to the fullest as a successful owner of a printing company and relished a good game of golf and gin. He loved and appreciated the blessings bestowed upon him by having such a close knit family. May his repose be peace.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store