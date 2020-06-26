STANLEY FRIEDMAN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share STANLEY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FRIEDMAN--Stanley J. On June 24th Stanley J. Friedman passed peacefully at his home in Boca Raton, FL surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Grace for 58 years. Devoted father to Marc, Lisa, Evan and Jaime. Cherished grandfather to Alex, Jaime, Madison, Jessica, Andie, Samantha and Marlie. He lived his life to the fullest as a successful owner of a printing company and relished a good game of golf and gin. He loved and appreciated the blessings bestowed upon him by having such a close knit family. May his repose be peace.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved