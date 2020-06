Or Copy this URL to Share

FRIEDMAN--Stanley J. Our hearts are heavy on this day as we mourn the loss of Stanley, beloved husband of Grace, devoted father of Marc, Lisa, Evan and Jaime. Adored grandfather of Alex, Jaime, Madison, Samantha, Jessica, Andie and Marlie. He will remain in our hearts forever. The Chwatt, Litt and Kreizel Families





