GARTENSTEIN--Stanley, died peacefully on April 30, 2020 at the home of his daughter Dena Moses in Putney, VT. Stanley was born on July 13, 1932. He graduated from Brooklyn College and Brooklyn Law School and received rabbinic ordination from Torah Vodaas. After working for the Anti Defamation League in Denver he opened a private law practice in Brooklyn, while also serving as Rabbi for congregations in Bushwick and Woodbridge, NJ, and as a New York State Bingo Control Investigator. In 1970, Stanley was appointed by Mayor Lindsay as a Judge on the New York Family Court, and was reappointed by Mayor Beame to a second term. During his 15 years on the bench Stanley presided in Family and Criminal Courts in the five boroughs. He left the bench in the mid-1980s, returned to private law practice, and then served as a Judicial Hearing Officer in New York City and Nassau and Suffolk Counties into his mid- 80s. Stanley is survived by his five loving children, David, Devra, Daniel, Dena and Basya, and seven devoted grandchildren, Benjamin, Samuel, Jacob, Madeline, Arielle, Sophia, and Avi. He was married to Frimit Sitzman in 1956, Eileen Polsky in 1989, Jane Klemes in 1997, and Myrna Cooper in 2004. Stanley was pious, and a devoted student of Jewish law and scripture. He was happiest when surrounded by his family, whom he adored. He was buried next to his mother in a private ceremony at New Montefiore Cemetery, West Babylon, NY on May 3, 2020.





