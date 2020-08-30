STANLEY GELLER

GELLER--Stanley. Stan, AKA "Mr. G," born May 29, 1926, Brooklyn. A U.S. Navy Ensign in WWII, he graduated Dartmouth College and Tuck Business School MBA. He met the love of his life, Eve, in Mahopac in 1951. Married in 1952, they quickly started a family and made a home in Roslyn Heights for over 50 years. Stan took over and grew Easter Unlimited with a reputation of creat- ivity, integrity and honesty. Known as a smart businessman with a charming, sincere smile, he was an avid golfer and member of Old Westbury Golf and Country Club. He never did retire. Only COVID-19 kept him from working every day. Stan passed quietly on Monday, August 3. He is survived by his sons Marc (partner Kevin Lyons) and Alan (wife Melisa Geller), granddaughters Samantha Owen (husband Steven Owen) and Hannah Baier (husband Ryan Baier), great-grandchildren Alexander and Elizabeth Owen, and "kid brother" Sheldon (wife Linda Geller). Donations in Stan's honor may be made to: Dartmouth Tuck Business School, 100 Tuck Hall, Hanover, NH 03755 or North Country Reform Temple, 86 Crescent Beach Road, Glen Cove, NY 11542.





