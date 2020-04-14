GINGOLD--Stanley. Stanley Gingold passed away peacefully on April 11, he was 93 years old. The cause of death was a broken heart. He lost the love of his life Cynthia, his wife of 68 years just six weeks ago. Stanley was the president of Sterling Provision Corporation a legendary meat wholesaler in New York City. Like so many of "the greatest generation" he served in the US Navy during World War II as a Junior Officer/Ensign. Graduating from Ohio State University '46 he was pre-law at NYU before joining his father Isidore, a Russian immigrant meat purveyor. By the 1960's Sterling's success led to the purchase of the Swift Armour packing plant at 54 Tenth Avenue and 14th Street in the Gansevoort Meat Market. With his father, brother-in- law and partner Marty Markman, Sterling became one of the largest meat wholesalers on the east coast fabricating over 60 carloads of dressed cattle a week both kosher and traif. A highly respected and magnetic entrepreneur, Stanley brought class and dignity to an industry of animal carcasses, blood and sawdust amidst a Damon Runyonesque cast of grocery chain buyers, restaurant suppliers, kosher butchers, mob figures, jobbers and New York City denizens. Sterling was an essential purveyor to a host of restaurant suppliers specializing in high-end cuts, filling the demand for old style New York steakhouses e.g., the Pen & Pencil that proliferated during the economic rise of the middle class during the 60's. Uniquely, their direct sales relationship with the venerable Peter Luger Steak House was instrumental in creating the aura surrounding that Brooklyn institution. In the 70's it was Stanley's innovative foresight and creative vision that first brought pre- fabricated boxed beef cuts to the market through his company GIngold/Fudim. A template that is still the model for the industry to this day. Stanley was a devoted son to Beckie and Isidore, loving father to Jeffrey Alan and Brett Roy, endearing grandfather to Jessica Anne. Cherished brother to Shirley Markman and Ruby Janoff. Caring father-in-law to Donna Gentile Gingold and Andrea Baker. His generous spirit, warmth of personality and love for his family give succor in these challenging times. Donations may be made to NY Public Library, Planned Parenthood and PBS Channel 13.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 14, 2020