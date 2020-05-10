GORDON--Stanley, born April 27, 1922, in Brooklyn, New York, graduated from New Utrecht High School in 1939 and completed his undergraduate degree at Brooklyn College, just in time to serve in the U.S. Army (Company B, 3111st Signal Service Battalion) beginning September 13, 1943. He served in battles and campaigns in the Ardennes, Central Europe, Normandy, Northern France, and Rhineland. His decorations and citations include World War II Victory, European Service Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal, and Purple Heart (February 18, 1945). After his Honorable Discharge from service he completed his M.A. at Columbia University in 1947. He was a teacher, assistant principal, and principal in the New York City Public Schools for 30 years, earning his doctorate in education from NYU. Stanley retired to Summerland Key and Boca Raton, FL, until moving to Seattle, WA about two years ago. Stanley was predeceased by his first wife, Florence, with whom he had three children, and was divorced after nearly 20 years of marriage; his second wife, Nurith, passed after nearly 40 years of marriage. Stanley is survived by his children and their spouses: Michael Gordon (Debbie Gordon), Randy Gordon (Bridget Donovan), Susan Gordon (Richard Hall), stepson Daniel DeVries (Sheri DeVries); six grandchildren: Jackie Gordon, Danny Gordon, Katie Dixon-Gordon, Casey Anne Dixon-Gordon, Zachary Hall and Joshua Hall, and four great-grandchildren: Nathan Schlackman, Shoshana Gordon, Naomi Gordon, and Jackson Vreedenburgh. He kept his wit until the end. Following a short period of decline, Stanley passed away peacefully in his sleep in his residence on April 26, 2020, the day before his 98th birthday.





