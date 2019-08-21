KAYE--Dr. Stanley B., 87, of Scarsdale, NY died August 19, 2019. Beloved husband of Dr. Marion Hart, loving father of Gillian and the late Rick Kaye, adored grandfather of Eli, Ben, Michael, Jordan, Noa and Anya. Loving stepfather to Janine (Rob) and Daniel (Elyse). Dr. Kaye was Professor Emeritus at Brooklyn College and a clinical psychologist. He was an avid tennis player and storyteller. His adoring kindness and horrible puns will be missed by many.
Published in The New York Times on Aug. 21, 2019