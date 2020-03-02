KRAMER--Stanley, died at home in Newport Beach, CA February 13, 2020. Predeceased by his wife of 42 years, Rita, and survived by daughters Cindy and Ellen, grandchildren Benjamin, Rebecca and Kyle Share, Lauren and Reid Diamond, sister Sheila Shapiro and generations of Kramer and Shifman Galician descendants, Gabba Stan's mantra was Never Touch the Principal. Arithmetically skilled to the end, Stan-the-Man became a successful CFO with an accounting degree (NYU '49), a talent for tennis, and a charming personality. In the 70s, Stan lived in Roslyn and California and aboard the Sunday noon JFK-LAX TWA flight. During his final years with Alzheimer's, Stan was cared for by and played gin rummy with Bobbie. Today would have been his 92nd birthday. Special thanks to MEDCOM and Baxter. Contributions to GrieveWell or Planned Parenthood.



