MARCUS--Dr. Stanley S., 83, passed away on June 4, 2020, at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, NJ. Born in Brooklyn, NY, he resided in Scotch Plains before relocating to Monroe Township in 2000. He was a physician at Associated Radiologist, Plainfield, for 25 years. Surviving are his loving wife of 56 years, Ruth (Bronfman); son, Daniel (Dawn) Marcus; daughter, Amy Marcus; brother, David Marcus; four grandchildren, Isabelle, Emily, Nathaniel, Noah, and great-grandson, JJ. Services were entrusted to Mount Sinai Memorial Chapels, East Brunswick. To leave a message of condolence please visit www.msmc.us


