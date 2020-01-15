Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stanley Markovits. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1927 - 2020

Stanley Markovits, born May 27, 1927 in Middletown, NY as the third son (after Walter and Jerome) of Rose Geiger and James Markovits, passed away gently and peacefully on January 13, holding the hands of his children.



After serving in the Army (Cavalry) 1945-47, during the occupation of Japan, Stan returned to finish college at Syracuse University. There he met the love of his life, Audrey Blumenfeld, on a blind date; they married in 1951. After graduation from Syracuse, he completed dental school at NYU, and began practicing in NYC before moving to White Plains. Stan had a long and impressive career. He served both patients, practicing dentistry for 53 years, and his profession as an educator and as a passionate advocate for continuing dental education. He taught at NYU as a clinical professor for the span of his career and lectured extensively both nationally and internationally. He achieved the status of Fellow in several national and international dental organizations. Stan embraced numerous professional leadership roles including President of the national Academy of General Dentistry in 1987. He also received many distinguished awards from the AGD including the Thaddeus Weclew Honorary Fellowship Award, as well as the NYSAGD Lifetime Achievement Award.



Though Stan made an extraordinary commitment to his profession, he remained deeply devoted to his family. Audrey was the light of his life, his best friend and companion for over 64 years. Their relationship was an inspiration to all who knew them. His children and their spouses, grandchildren and other relatives valued his counsel. He listened to the opinions of others, and did not offer unsolicited advice. All of us will miss his wisdom and the example he set of high ethical standards.



Stan stood tall at 6'3" but was not intimidating. He was our "gentle giant"; kind and compassionate, soft-spoken and tender, honest and a man of great integrity. He loved art and music, and enjoyed good food. He kept a notebook of favorite restaurants and could regale listeners with details of meals years after a dining excursion. His vivid imagination, often inspired by lucid dreams, led him to concoct elaborate stories that he loved to share.



Stanley was predeceased by Audrey, and is survived by son Gary (Susan Silver), daughter Robin (Jeff Jensen), grandchildren Zachary (Annie Cloke), Jakob (Alyson Beckman) Amelia, Kyle, great-grandson August and longtime caregiver and friend, Carmenza Quiros.



Stanley Markovits led a long and amazing life that touched all who knew him. Simply being around him made all of us better people. His departure leaves a void of immeasurable dimension in our hearts. We will hold a celebration of his life at Congregation Kol Ami, Chapel in the Woods, 252 Soundview Ave., White Plains, on Friday, January 17 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to The Nature Conservancy, Guide Dogs for the Blind, Macular Degeneration Foundation, or the . Stanley Markovits, born May 27, 1927 in Middletown, NY as the third son (after Walter and Jerome) of Rose Geiger and James Markovits, passed away gently and peacefully on January 13, holding the hands of his children.After serving in the Army (Cavalry) 1945-47, during the occupation of Japan, Stan returned to finish college at Syracuse University. There he met the love of his life, Audrey Blumenfeld, on a blind date; they married in 1951. After graduation from Syracuse, he completed dental school at NYU, and began practicing in NYC before moving to White Plains. Stan had a long and impressive career. He served both patients, practicing dentistry for 53 years, and his profession as an educator and as a passionate advocate for continuing dental education. He taught at NYU as a clinical professor for the span of his career and lectured extensively both nationally and internationally. He achieved the status of Fellow in several national and international dental organizations. Stan embraced numerous professional leadership roles including President of the national Academy of General Dentistry in 1987. He also received many distinguished awards from the AGD including the Thaddeus Weclew Honorary Fellowship Award, as well as the NYSAGD Lifetime Achievement Award.Though Stan made an extraordinary commitment to his profession, he remained deeply devoted to his family. Audrey was the light of his life, his best friend and companion for over 64 years. Their relationship was an inspiration to all who knew them. His children and their spouses, grandchildren and other relatives valued his counsel. He listened to the opinions of others, and did not offer unsolicited advice. All of us will miss his wisdom and the example he set of high ethical standards.Stan stood tall at 6'3" but was not intimidating. He was our "gentle giant"; kind and compassionate, soft-spoken and tender, honest and a man of great integrity. He loved art and music, and enjoyed good food. He kept a notebook of favorite restaurants and could regale listeners with details of meals years after a dining excursion. His vivid imagination, often inspired by lucid dreams, led him to concoct elaborate stories that he loved to share.Stanley was predeceased by Audrey, and is survived by son Gary (Susan Silver), daughter Robin (Jeff Jensen), grandchildren Zachary (Annie Cloke), Jakob (Alyson Beckman) Amelia, Kyle, great-grandson August and longtime caregiver and friend, Carmenza Quiros.Stanley Markovits led a long and amazing life that touched all who knew him. Simply being around him made all of us better people. His departure leaves a void of immeasurable dimension in our hearts. We will hold a celebration of his life at Congregation Kol Ami, Chapel in the Woods, 252 Soundview Ave., White Plains, on Friday, January 17 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to The Nature Conservancy, Guide Dogs for the Blind, Macular Degeneration Foundation, or the . Published on NYTimes.com from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations