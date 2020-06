Or Copy this URL to Share

NEUWIRTH--Stanley J., died on June 12, 2020. Beloved husband of Barbara; devoted father of Debra Goodman, Carol Gromer and son-in-law Rob. Loving grandfather of David, Sarah and Daniel. Stan was a dedicated educator and became an Assistant Principal and Chairman of the Social Studies Department at Erasmus Hall High School. He was respected and loved by all who knew him.





