OSTOW--Stanley J. on November 10, 2020. Beloved husband of Barbara (deceased). Devoted father of Lawrence (Stacy), Michael (Allison), and Elizabeth. Adoring grandfather of David, Matthew and Benjamin. Cherished brother of Morton (deceased). He will be remembered for his warm smile, youthful spirit and unbridled passion for life.





