PERLMAN--Stanley H., May 19, 1933 - May 27, 2020. Graduate of DeWitt Clinton High School and CCNY. Longtime volunteer at American Museum of Natural History and NYPD 17th Precinct. Survived by sister Marian Kromberg (William) of Rye Brook, nephew Jonathan Kromberg (Jeanne), niece Elizabeth Ryan (Casey) and their children, Teddy, Naomi Kromberg, Remy Ryan.





