Stanley was my neighbor for decades. He was polite and kind. Always a smile when we met. So sorry to hear he has passed. I will light a candle and pray he rests in peace.
JaneMinion
PERLMAN--Stanley H., May 19, 1933 - May 27, 2020. Graduate of DeWitt Clinton High School and CCNY. Longtime volunteer at American Museum of Natural History and NYPD 17th Precinct. Survived by sister Marian Kromberg (William) of Rye Brook, nephew Jonathan Kromberg (Jeanne), niece Elizabeth Ryan (Casey) and their children, Teddy, Naomi Kromberg, Remy Ryan.
Published in New York Times on May 31, 2020.