PRATT--Stanley E. co-founder of Abbott Capital Management, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on November 25, 2019. Stan was a pioneer in the private equity industry, penning several books including Pratt's Guide to Venture Capital Sources, considered by many to be the bible for private equity information and a key source for finding funds for venture deals. He also testified before Congress in 1992 to encourage the development of the leveraged SBIC program to help small companies find mezzanine capital for growth. In his earlier years, Stan ran several companies, including Venture Economics Journal, which he subsequently sold to Thomson Reuters Corporation in order to start Abbott. In recognition of his many industry accomplishments, Stan was inducted into the Private Equity Hall of Fame in 2005. Stan was a graduate of Brown University, a Navy veteran, an active member of his community through his support of Noble and Greenough School, the Wellesley Historical Society, and the Wellesley Hills Congregational Church. Most importantly, Stan was devoted a family man. He leaves behind his wife of 64 years, Maryanne "Burkey" Pratt, four children and eight grandchildren. Stan's integrity, optimism and entrepreneurial spirit have influenced, and will continue to inspire, all of us at Abbott.



