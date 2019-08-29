PRICE--Stanley, was born October 16, 1927 and passed away at home in California on August 26, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Selma; his children, Teresa Landers (Gary Landers), Jonathan Price (Donna Harkavy); three grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren, as well as his loving extended family of stepdaughters, Lori Reisman and Dione Katz, their spouses, children, and grandchildren. His first wife, June Price passed away in 1992. Donations are requested in lieu of flowers, to Vitas Hospice Care at vitascommunityconnection.org
Published in The New York Times on Aug. 29, 2019