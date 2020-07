Or Copy this URL to Share

RABINOWITZ--Stanley, 1933-2020, passed away on July 7th. Stanley was a devoted and loving husband to Iris, father to Suzanne, Jeffrey and Larry and grandfather to Lucas. A pioneer in the lighting industry, a diehard sports fan, and loved playing tennis. Very philanthropic and always there for his friends and family.





