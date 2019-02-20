Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for STANLEY SAMUELS. View Sign

SAMUELS--Stanley. Died February 16, 2019, at age 89 after a short illness. He was a tenured Professor in the Neurology Dept. at NYU Medical Center where he worked for over 35 years. Stan lived in Greenburgh, NY for 37 years, served on the Greenburgh Planning Board for 20 years, 18 as chairman. He was a PTA President, volunteered for the Democratic party, and a member of the Woodlands Community Temple. He returned to New York City where he volunteered at Lincoln Center and was an active member of West End Synagogue. After retiring as a scientist, he actively pursued writing poetry and painting. Stan is survived by his beloved wife, Shirley, children, Jeff, Mark and Nita; grandchildren, Rayla, Hannah, Brice, Malka, and Yonah. Funeral services on Wednesday February 20, in Palo Alto, CA. Donations welcome: To the ALS Association or the West End Synagogue. He is deeply missed.



